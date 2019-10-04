World Briefs: Vapers' lung injury due to toxic fumes?

Vapers' lung injury due to toxic fumes?

WASHINGTON • Lung biopsies from 17 people affected by a US outbreak of a severe pulmonary disease linked to vaping have revealed the injuries are consistent with exposure to noxious chemical fumes, scientists have reported.

The research, carried out by the Mayo Clinic, a medical non-profit, and published in The New England Journal of Medicine, found no evidence of tissue injury caused by the accumulation of fatty substances, a prevailing theory until now.

Of the 17 biopsies that were examined, all of the patients had vaped, and 71 per cent had vaped with marijuana or cannabis oil. Two of the patients died.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Facebook faces policing order

BRUSSELS • Facebook can be ordered to police and remove illegal content worldwide, Europe's top court said yesterday, in a landmark ruling that rights advocates say could allow authoritarian regimes to silence critics.

The ruling came just a week after the same court told Google it does not have to apply Europe's "right to be forgotten" law globally, garnering praise from freedom of speech advocates as courts try and figure out just how much responsibility for content platforms should have.

REUTERS

At least 16 dead in Iraq protests

BAGHDAD • Clashes between Iraqi security forces and protesters have killed at least 16 people and wounded 919 over three days, an official with Iraq's Human Rights Commission said yesterday.

Some of the protesters died after being hit by live ammunition, Mr Ali Al Bayati said in an interview. One member of the security forces was killed and 185 were injured.

Iraqi forces have fought with protesters who took to the streets in Baghdad and elsewhere this week to demonstrate against unemployment, government graft and a lack of basic services - grievances that have led to repeated bouts of unrest in Opec's second-largest oil producer.

BLOOMBERG