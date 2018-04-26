World Briefs: Van rampage accused 'troubled'

Van rampage accused 'troubled'

TORONTO • A van driver who traumatised Toronto was a socially troubled computer science graduate who briefly joined Canada's military last year and expressed hostility towards women on his Facebook account, details that emerged on Tuesday show.

The suspect, Alek Minassian, 25, was charged in a Toronto court with 10 counts of first-degree murder and 13 counts of attempted murder one day after the van rampage along the sidewalk of a busy Toronto street.

NYTIMES

WhatsApp raises joining age in Europe

LONDON • WhatsApp, the popular messaging service owned by Facebook, is raising its minimum age from 13 to 16 in Europe to help it comply with new data privacy rules coming into force next month.

European users will be asked to confirm they are at least 16 years old when they are prompted to agree to new terms of service and a privacy policy provided by a new WhatsApp Ireland Ltd entity in the next few weeks.

REUTERS

Migrant caravan at US-Mexico border

MEXICALI • Around 100 Latin American migrants from a caravan that infuriated US President Donald Trump arrived on Tuesday at the US-Mexican border, where many plan to seek asylum in the US, according to organisers

Media coverage of the US-bound caravan sparked furious tweets from Mr Trump, who ordered National Guard troops to the US-Mexican border.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE