World Briefs: US teen kills all 5 of his family members

US teen kills all 5 of his family members

MIAMI • A 14-year-old boy in Alabama shot and killed all five members of his family, then called the police and confessed to the crime.

Local police yesterday said three of the victims were found dead at the scene, and the other two died later, after being airlifted to a regional hospital. The shootings occurred late on Monday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Thai-Chinese rail project makes tracks

BANGKOK • The first phase of an 873km high-speed railway between Thailand and China is expected to begin operating within four years. Deputy government spokesman Traisuree Taisaranakul yesterday said the first 252km leg - linking Bangkok with the province of Nakhon Ratchasima - will start service in 2023.

The project is part of China's planned network of rail links across South-east Asia.

REUTERS

Cancer top killer in rich countries

PARIS • Cancer has become the top cause of death in rich nations, overtaking heart disease, according to the results of two decade-long surveys of health trends released yesterday.

Heart disease remains the leading cause of mortality among middle-aged adults globally, accounting for more than 40 per cent of deaths. But in richer countries, cancer now kills more people than heart disease, according to the studies published in The Lancet medical journal.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Indonesians poke fun at German firm's name

JAKARTA • A small German corporate management company has become an online sensation in Indonesia for its phallic name. The Facebook page of Kontool, which is spelt in a similar way to an Indonesian slang word for penis, kontol, has been flooded with cheeky comments.

"Your company should come to indonesia. I think kontool is very popular here, and I think most people here would love your product," a Facebook user wrote.

Kontool was a trending topic on Indonesian Twitter yesterday. The company responded in English: "When we will come with our product to your market ... I think we have to find a new name ... "

DPA