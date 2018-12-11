World Briefs: US snow storm kills motorist, cuts power

US snow storm kills motorist, cuts power

ATLANTA • About 250,000 people in south-eastern United States were without power yesterday and hundreds of flights were cancelled after a storm dumped 50cm of snow and left one motorist dead.

The storm headed out to sea but the region will stay cold this week, the National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Centre said.

REUTERS

India bank chief quits amid rift with govt

NEW DELHI • India's central bank governor has unexpectedly resigned amid public clashes with the government, roiling markets and igniting fresh speculation over how independent the institution is from politics.

In a short statement posted on the Reserve Bank of India's website, Dr Urjit Patel said he is stepping down "on account of personal reasons". Dr Patel has been at loggerheads with the finance ministry on matters including a banking crisis.

BLOOMBERG

Colombia smashes Israel sex tourism ring

BOGOTA • Colombian police have arrested six Israelis on charges of running a sex tourism ring exploiting underage girls.

Prosecutor General Nestor Humberto Martinez told reporters on Sunday that agents broke up "an Israeli mafia that exploited and used girls, adolescents and women as sex slaves". Two Colombians were also arrested in the sweep.

The "mafia" sold tour packages for Israelis with a destination to several Colombian cities that in reality was a front for sex services with minors.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE