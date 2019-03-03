World Briefs: US, S. Korea to 'discontinue' major drills

US, S. Korea to 'discontinue' major drills

WASHINGTON • The US military and South Korea are planning to "discontinue" annual large-scale military exercises as President Donald Trump pursues efforts to improve ties with North Korea, a US official said. In South Korea, a government official suggested that the drills would be downgraded rather than scrapped entirely. "If we define the size of the drills solely by the number of the soldiers, then yes, the exercises will likely be smaller," the official said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

China cracks down on campus activism

BEIJING • Students in Beijing said yesterday that Chinese police had forced them to watch new video "confessions" from fellow labour activists, as the authorities tighten their grip on campus activism.

In the past several months, the Chinese authorities have cracked down on Marxist students and recent graduates who back efforts to establish independent labour unions in Guangdong, the southern manufacturing province.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Rules for new China tech board finalised

SHANGHAI • China has finalised regulations for a Nasdaq-style board that promises to smooth the way for Chinese technology IPOs and, if successful, could raise Shanghai's profile as a capital-raising competitor to Hong Kong and New York.

Listings on the new board will be done according to a registration system that limits official powers to control the timing of IPOs. The rules were published last Friday and took effect immediately.

REUTERS

Eight hurt in aborted take-off in London

LONDON • Eight people suffered minor injuries during an aborted take-off at London Stansted Airport, causing flights to be suspended for around three hours.

Crew on the Laudamotion flight to Vienna suspected engine problems on the runway shortly after 8pm last Friday. Passengers reported a bang rocking the cabin.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE