World Briefs: US probe of Sept 14 hit on Saudi oil complex

US probe of Sept 14 hit on Saudi oil complex

WASHINGTON • The United States said new evidence and analysis of weapons debris recovered from an attack on Saudi oil facilities on Sept 14 indicate the strike likely came from the north, reinforcing its earlier assessment that Iran was behind the offensive.

In an interim report of its investigation, Washington assessed that, before hitting its targets, one of the drones traversed a location approximately 200km to the north-west of the attack site.

The report noted that the analysis of the weapons debris did not definitely reveal the origin of the strike that initially knocked out half of Saudi Arabia's oil production.

REUTERS

Database of 267 million Facebook users exposed

SAN FRANCISCO • Facebook said it is investigating a report that a database with names and phone numbers of more than 267 million users has been exposed.

The database was made available for download last week on an online hacker forum that apparently belonged to a crime group, according to a blog post on the website Comparitech.

The database, Comparitech said, was openly accessible and contained Facebook users' IDs and phone numbers.

The discovery was reported and the database was no longer available by Thursday, according to Comparitech. Revelation of the exposed data comes as the social network strives to rebuild trust and alleviate concerns over protection of people's data.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Indian ex-lawmaker gets life for raping teenager

LUCKNOW (India) • A court in India has sentenced a former lawmaker from the ruling party to life imprisonment for raping a teenager, his lawyer said yesterday.

Kuldeep Singh Sengar, a Bharatiya Janata Party legislator in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, is the highest ranking Indian politician to get such a significant jail term in recent years. He was convicted earlier this week under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. He was expelled from the party.

REUTERS