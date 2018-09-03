World Briefs: US military plans to scrap $410m in aid to Pakistan

US military plans to scrap $410m in aid to Pakistan

WASHINGTON • The United States military plans to cancel US$300 million (S$410 million) in aid to Pakistan due to Islamabad's lack of "decisive actions" in support of American strategy in the region, the Pentagon said.

The US, which has been pushing Pakistan to crack down on militant safe havens, announced a freeze on aid at the beginning of the year.

Pakistan said it has lost thousands of lives and spent billions of dollars in its long war on extremism.

Saudi coalition: Deadly Yemen attack unjustified

RIYADH • A Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said it accepted that an air attack last month that killed dozens of people, including children travelling on a bus, was unjustified and pledged to hold accountable anyone who contributed to the error.

The rare concession last Saturday follows mounting international pressure, including from allies, to do more to limit civilian casualties in a 31/2-year civil war that has killed more than 10,000 people and pushed the impoverished country to the brink of famine.

Germany dismisses report on VW petrol cars

FRANKFURT • Germany's transport ministry said yesterday there was no fresh news in a Bild am Sonntag report that Volkswagen engineers told investigators certain petrol engines in VW, Audi and Porsche vehicles can be used to manipulate emissions tests.

The ministry in a statement to Reuters said the report pertained to allegations that the Federal Motor Transport Authority had already examined. There was no indication so far of any fraud concerning VW petrol-fuelled cars, it said.

