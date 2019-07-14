World Briefs : US House acts to prevent war against Iran

US House acts to prevent war against Iran

WASHINGTON • The US House of Representatives on Friday voted to restrict President Donald Trump's ability to attack Iran, fearing that his hawkish policies are pushing the country towards a needless war. The Democratic-led House approved an amendment on a defence Bill that would prohibit funding for military operations against Iran unless they are in self-defence or explicitly approved by Congress.

Representative Ro Khanna, who led the amendment, said the measure showed that the United States was fed up with war.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Dutch tourist killed in Malaysia cave floods

KUALA LUMPUR • Flash floods killed a Dutch tourist in a popular cave in Malaysia's Mulu National Park, an official said yesterday, as a search continues for a missing guide.

Sarawak fire and rescue chief Law Poh Kiong identified the dead man as 66-year-old Peter Hans Hovenkamp from Utrecht in the central Netherlands.

"He died due to drowning following flash floods in the caves. His body was found in a river inside the cave and was taken to the Miri public hospital for a post-mortem," he said.

Mr Law also said a search-and-rescue operation involving 16 officers had been launched to locate local tour guide Roviezal Robin. Eight other tourists in the same group managed to flee to higher ground, he added.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Magnitude-5.5 quake strikes Mindanao

MINDANAO • An earthquake of 5.5-magnitude struck Mindanao in the southern Philippines early yesterday, injuring 25 people and causing damage to several houses, buildings and infrastructure, officials said.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quake, which was initially reported as being of 5.8-magnitude, occurred at 4.42am and its epicentre was situated in Carrascal, in the Surigao del Sur area.

The Philippines is located on the seismically active Pacific "Ring of Fire", a horseshoe-shaped band of volcanoes and fault lines that circles the edges of the Pacific Ocean.

REUTERS