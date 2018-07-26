World Briefs: US airlines change Taiwan reference on websites

US airlines change Taiwan reference on websites

WASHINGTON • The three biggest US airlines changed how they refer to self-ruled Taiwan on their websites to avoid Chinese penalties ahead of yesterday's deadline - revisions Beijing described as "positive developments". Earlier this year, China demanded that foreign firms, and airlines in particular, not refer to Taiwan as a non-Chinese territory on their websites.

REUTERS

Five charged in UK over suspected acid attack

LONDON • Five men aged 22 to 41 were charged yesterday over a suspected acid attack on a three-year-old boy in Britain.

The boy was taken to hospital with serious burns to his arm and face following the attack outside a store in Worcester, central England, last Saturday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

NZ grants paid leave to domestic violence victims

WELLINGTON • New Zealand's Parliament passed legislation yesterday granting paid leave to domestic violence victims, with supporters calling it a groundbreaking measure to help those trying to escape abusive relationships.

Green Party lawmaker Jan Logie said granting victims 10 days of extra leave a year would allow them to "stop the violence and get help without worrying about losing their jobs".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Deposed Catalan leader plans return to Belgium

BERLIN • Former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont, facing charges of rebellion in Spain, said yesterday he would return to Belgium from Germany and continue to campaign for the region's secession. Spain's Supreme Court dropped a European arrest warrant for Puigdemont last week.

REUTERS