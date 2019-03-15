World Briefs: UN to raise extra aid for Syria

UN to raise extra aid for Syria

BRUSSELS • The United Nations said yesterday it aims to raise US$3.3 billion (S$4.47 billion) in additional aid for Syria, seeking to overcome fatigue among donors after eight years of civil war and divisions over how to deal with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

The UN is also seeking US$5.5 billion for refugees in the region, a similar call to last year's.

REUTERS

3.7m children at risk of measles

MANILA • An estimated 3.7 million children under five years are at risk in the Philippines from a measles outbreak that has already killed 286 people, the Red Cross warned.

These children have never been vaccinated and have no protection against the highly contagious virus, which is still spreading in a number of areas in the Philippines, it said yesterday.

DPA

Oil slick headed to French coast

BREST • France is bracing itself for an oil slick, creeping towards its south-west coast, that should make landfall on Sunday or Monday after an Italian cargo ship sank on Tuesday, 300km west of La Rochelle.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE