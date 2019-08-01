World Briefs: UN: Afghan, US forces killed more civilians

UN: Afghan, US forces killed more civilians

KABUL • Afghan security forces and their US-led international allies have killed more civilians so far this year than the Taleban has because of an increase in air strikes, the United Nations said in a report on Tuesday, once again raising alarm that ordinary Afghans are bearing the brunt of an increasingly deadly 18-year war.

In the first six months of the year, the conflict killed nearly 1,400 civilians and wounded about 2,400 more.

NYTIMES

S. Korea, Japan foreign ministers to hold talks

SEOUL • The foreign ministers of South Korea and Japan will meet this week, Seoul said yesterday, as a long-running diplomatic row develops into a bitter trade spat between the two US allies.

Seoul's Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha is due to meet her Japanese counterpart Taro Kono today in Bangkok on the sidelines of a regional foreign ministers' meeting.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Ex-Audi boss charged over emissions scandal

MUNICH • German prosecutors said yesterday that they had filed charges against former Audi chief executive Rupert Stadler, who is being investigated over his role in Volkswagen's emissions-test cheating scandal.

Volkswagen admitted in September 2015 to having used illegal engine control software to cheat pollution tests, triggering a global backlash against diesel.

The affair has so far cost the German carmaker €30 billion (S$45.7 billion).

REUTERS