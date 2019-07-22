World Briefs: UK minister to quit if Johnson becomes PM

UK minister to quit if Johnson becomes PM

LONDON • British Finance Minister Philip Hammond yesterday said he would make a point of resigning before Mr Boris Johnson became prime minister, saying he could never agree to his Brexit strategy.

Mr Johnson is expected to win the ruling Conservative Party's leadership contest tomorrow and be named as prime minister once Mrs Theresa May leaves office on Wednesday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

No plan for US military base in Sri Lanka

COLOMBO • The US wants a special forces cooperation deal with Sri Lanka to sidestep bureaucracy and has no intention of setting up a military base in the country, the American ambassador to the island nation said in a television interview.

The comments represent the latest bid by Ms Alaina Teplitz to assuage concerns over US involvement in Sri Lanka after plans to sign a Status of Forces Agreement by the two countries was heavily criticised.

REUTERS

NZ collects 10,000 guns, weapon parts

SYDNEY • New Zealanders have handed over more than 10,000 guns, weapon parts and accessories in the first week of a buyback scheme prompted by the country's worst peacetime mass shooting, police figures released yesterday show.

A gun law passed in April bans most semi-automatic firearms, parts that convert firearms into semi-automatics, magazines over a certain capacity and some shotguns.

REUTERS