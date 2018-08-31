World Briefs: UK leader slams Google over abusive content

UK leader slams Google over abusive content

LONDON • British Foreign Minister Jeremy Hunt accused Google yesterday of abandoning its moral values by failing to remove child abuse content while launching a version of its search engine in China that will block some websites.

The government has repeatedly criticised online platforms for failing to remove abusive material or sexual content posted online even after they were notified.

Google said in a statement it agreed with Mr Hunt that child sexual abuse was "abhorrent and must be removed" and that it cooperates with governments to "fight child sexual abuse online".

REUTERS

Iran abiding by nuclear deal restrictions: UN

VIENNA • Iran has stayed within the main restrictions on its nuclear activities imposed by a 2015 deal with major powers, according to a confidential report by the United Nations atomic watchdog.

In its second quarterly report since US President Donald Trump announced in May that the United States would quit the accord and reimpose sanctions, the International Atomic Energy Agency said Iran had stayed within caps on the level to which it can enrich uranium, its stock of enriched uranium and other items.

REUTERS

Norway minister steps down for wife's career

OSLO • Norway's Transport Minister Ketil Solvik-Olsen said yesterday he was stepping down to allow his wife to further her medical career, in a move welcomed as a win for gender equality.

Mr Solvik-Olsen , a member of the right-wing Progress Party who has served in the post since 2013, said his wife had accepted a posting in a children's hospital in the US and that it was her turn to pursue her dream.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE