World Briefs: UK data privacy panel makes test-case order

UK data privacy panel makes test-case order

LONDON • Britain's data privacy watchdog has ordered Cambridge Analytica to hand over all the personal information it holds on a United States academic, confirming the right of people abroad to seek data held by a British firm.

The test case was taken to the UK Information Commissioner's Office by Mr David Carroll, an associate professor at Parsons School of Design in New York.

REUTERS

Michelle Obama: What miracle candidate?

LOS ANGELES • Former US first lady Michelle Obama on Saturday urged women not to expect a miracle candidate to "save" America, indicating again she has no plans to run for president.

"It doesn't matter who runs," she told an audience of around 5,000 people at the United State of Women Summit. "We don't wait for the one person to save us. We voted for Barack Obama and he didn't end racism," she added.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Bitter Tunisians vote in first free elections

TUNIS • Bitter Tunisians voted yesterday in their first free municipal elections, another step in a democratic transition marred by a lack of jobs and economic opportunities. Tunisia has been hailed as the only democratic success of the Arab Spring because it toppled autocrat Zine El Abidine Ben Ali in 2011, without triggering major violence or a return to authoritarian rule. But enthusiasm for change has long given way to anger over poor living standards .

REUTERS