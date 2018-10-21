World Briefs: UBS warns staff over travel to China

UBS warns staff over travel to China

HONG KONG • Swiss bank UBS Group has asked its China wealth management staff to reconsider their travel plans to the country after the authorities there asked one of its bank executives to delay her departure from Beijing, a person familiar with the matter said.

The executive, who is based in Singapore and works in the relationship management team in UBS' wealth management unit, still has her passport but was asked to remain in China and meet with local authority officials next week, the person said.

The identity and position of the bank executive were not known.

REUTERS

Plans for tram system in Jakarta

JAKARTA • The Greater Jakarta Transportation Agency (BPTJ) plans to substitute Transjakarta buses with trams in anticipation of an increase in the number of public transport passengers in the future.

BPTJ head Bambang Prihartono said last Thursday that while a Transjakarta bus can take only dozens of passengers, a tram-which will consist of seven cars - can take about 700 people.

THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

Trump likely to meet Kim early 2019

WASHINGTON • The next summit meeting between United States President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is likely to happen early next year, a senior administration official said last Friday.

The two sides have been engaged in talks on the leaders' second meeting after the first, unprecedented, one in Singapore in June.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said last Friday he hopes to meet his North Korean counterpart soon to lay the groundwork for a "big step forward" on denuclearisation during the next summit.

REUTERS