World Briefs: Two missiles fired at airliner, Iran confirms

Two missiles fired at airliner, Iran confirms

TEHERAN • Iran has confirmed two missiles were fired at a Ukrainian airliner brought down this month, in a catastrophic error that killed all 176 people on board and sparked angry protests.

Its civil aviation authority said it has yet to receive a positive response after requesting technical assistance from France and the United States to decode the plane's black boxes. The Kiev-bound Ukraine International Airlines plane was shot down shortly after take-off from Teheran on Jan 8.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Former Interpol chief jailed for corruption

BEIJING • A court in China yesterday sentenced former Interpol chief Meng Hongwei to 13 1/2 years' jail and fined him 2 million yuan (S$390,000) for receiving bribes and abuse of official positions.

Interpol, the global police coordination agency, said late in 2018 that Meng had resigned as its president, days after his wife reported him missing following a trip to China. He admitted his guilt in July last year.

REUTERS

Truce in US-France digital tax spat: Envoy

PARIS • French President Emmanuel Macron and his US counterpart Donald Trump agreed to a truce in their dispute over digital taxes that will mean neither France nor the US will impose punitive tariffs this year, a French diplomat said.

"Great discussion with @realDonaldTrump on digital tax," Mr Macron said on Monday in a tweet. "We will work together on a good agreement to avoid tariff escalation."

Mr Trump, on Twitter, responded "excellent!" to Mr Macron's post, providing no further details.

BLOOMBERG