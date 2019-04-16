World Briefs: Two million in need of aid after floods hit Iran

Two million in need of aid after floods hit Iran

TEHERAN • The devastating floods that have swamped many parts of Iran since last month have left two million people in need of humanitarian aid, the Red Crescent said yesterday.

The International Federation of Red Cross (IFRC) and Red Crescent Societies called the floods the "largest disaster to hit Iran in more than 15 years".

According to the IFRC, the floods have killed at least 78 people and injured more than 1,000 others.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

China seizes biggest haul of ivory in years

HONG KONG • Chinese authorities seized 7.48 tonnes of smuggled ivory tusks last month - the biggest haul in recent years - as Beijing steps up a campaign against illegal wildlife trafficking.

The seizures came during an operation against an international criminal gang "that has long been specialising in smuggling ivory", the Customs administration said yesterday.

Since January, China has seized 8.48 tonnes of ivory and ivory products and more than 500 tonnes of endangered species, the Customs administration added.

REUTERS

EU adopts new copyright rules in blow to Google

BRUSSELS • Google will have to pay publishers for news snippets, and Facebook will have to filter out protected content under new copyright rules aimed at ensuring fair compensation for the European Union's US$1 trillion (S$1.35 trillion) creative industries.

EU governments yesterday backed the move launched by the European Commission two years ago to protect Europe's creative industries, which employ 11.7 million people in the bloc.

EU countries have two years to transpose the copyright directive into national laws.

REUTERS