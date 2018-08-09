World Briefs: Trump's letter to Putin calls for more exchanges

Trump's letter to Putin calls for more exchanges

WASHINGTON • Republican US Senator Rand Paul said yesterday he delivered a letter from President Donald Trump to the Russian government during a trip to Moscow.

"I was honoured to deliver a letter from President Trump to President Vladimir Putin's administration.

"The letter emphasised the importance of further engagement in various areas including countering terrorism, enhancing legislative dialogue and resuming cultural exchanges," Mr Paul wrote in a Twitter post.

REUTERS

Hot race in Ohio too close to call

OHIO • A hotly contested race in Ohio for a US House of Representatives seat that has gone Republican for more than 30 years remained too close to call yesterday, in an encouraging sign for Democrats heading into the mid-term Nov 6 elections.

Republican Troy Balderson led Democrat Danny O'Connor by about 1,700 votes with all precincts reporting, but the final result is likely to be days away as state officials count more than 8,000 provisional and absentee ballots.

REUTERS

Assad's wife being treated for breast cancer

DAMASCUS • The wife of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has begun treatment for early-stage breast cancer, the presidency said yesterday.

"Asma al-Assad is beginning the first stage of treatment for a malignant tumour in the breast that was discovered at an early stage," the presidency announced on its social media accounts.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE