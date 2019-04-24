World Briefs: Trump to visit UK, France in June

Trump to visit UK, France in June

LONDON • United States President Donald Trump has accepted Queen Elizabeth II's invitation to make a state visit to Britain in June, becoming only the third US president to have been accorded the honour by the monarch, Buckingham Palace said yesterday.

The trip is likely to be controversial, as many Britons deeply dislike Mr Trump and reject his policies on issues such as immigration.

Mr Trump and his wife Melania will visit from June 3 to 5, the palace said. After leaving Britain, Mr Trump will travel to France to meet French President Emmanuel Macron, the White House said.

REUTERS

Johor MB Sahruddin Jamal unveils executive council

JOHOR BARU • Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal has unveiled his state executive council, with three new faces joining the line-up, in his second week as Johor's Menteri Besar.

The three new members are Jementah assemblyman Tan Chen Choon from the Democratic Action Party, Tenang assemblyman Mohd Solihan Badri and Bukit Permai assemblyman Tosrin Jarvanthi, both from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

Myanmar court rejects jailed reporters' appeal

NAYPYITAW • Myanmar's top court yesterday rejected the appeal of two Reuters reporters sentenced to seven years in jail for breaking the Official Secrets Act, in a landmark case that has raised questions about the country's transition to democracy.

Mr Wa Lone, 33, and Mr Kyaw Soe Oo, 29, have spent more than 16 months in detention since they were arrested in December 2017 while investigating the killing of 10 Rohingya Muslim men and boys.

REUTERS