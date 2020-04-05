World Briefs : Trump to fire intelligence official

Trump to fire intelligence official

WASHINGTON • US President Donald Trump notified Congress that he is firing the inspector-general of the US intelligence community who was involved in triggering an impeachment probe into the President last year.

In a letter to key lawmakers on Friday, Mr Trump said he planned to remove Mr Michael Atkinson in 30 days, saying he no longer had the fullest confidence in him as inspector-general.

REUTERS

4 rearrested over Daniel Pearl murder

ISLAMABAD • Four men acquitted in the kidnapping and killing of American journalist Daniel Pearl in Pakistan have been rearrested and will stay in jail while prosecutors appeal against the ruling, officials said.

A Pakistani court sparked US outrage on Thursday after it quashed the murder conviction of British-born militant Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh. Three alleged accomplices also had their convictions overturned.

But Pakistan's Interior Ministry said late Friday the four would stay in jail while prosecutors appeal against their acquittals.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

West Java woman jailed over sex videos

JAKARTA • A district court in West Java, Indonesia has sentenced a 20-year-old woman to three years in prison for producing and starring in several pornographic videos.

The woman, who was not identified by name, was also fined one billion rupiah (S$87,860). The court also sentenced two men who appeared in one of the videos to imprisonment for two years and nine months.

The woman's lawyers said she had been forced by her husband to make the videos.

JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK