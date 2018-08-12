World Briefs: Trump says he condemns racism

Trump says he condemns racism

WASHINGTON • US President Donald Trump said yesterday that he condemned racism as the nation marked the anniversary of deadly unrest triggered by a neo-Nazi rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. "The riots in Charlottesville a year ago resulted in senseless death and division," he wrote on Twitter. "We must come together as a nation. I condemn all types of racism and acts of violence. Peace to ALL Americans!" A white supremacist rally will, however, take place today.

Mosque demolition plan draws protest

BEIJING • Thousands of demonstrators gathered at a mosque in China to stop its government-ordered demolition, a participant said yesterday.

Protesters began gathering on Thursday ahead of a deadline to demolish the grand mosque in the town of Weizhou in the northern Ningxia region. "The government said it's an illegal building, but it's not. The mosque has several hundred years of history," a restaurant owner surnamed Ma said.

Drug abusers break out of rehab centre

HANOI • Around 200 drug users escaped from a rehab centre in Vietnam yesterday, police said, the latest breakout attempt from the country's controversial treatment facilities.

A disagreement with staff escalated into an assault, with patients wielding knives and bricks and encouraging others to break down the door, state-controlled website VnExpress reported.

A police officer said about half of those who escaped had been captured.

KL Cabinet to get detailed HSR report

SEREMBAN • A detailed report on the Singapore-Kuala Lumpur High-Speed Rail (HSR) project, after Economic Affairs Minister Mohamed Azmin Ali met Singapore's representative, will be presented to Malaysia's Cabinet this week, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

"I understand that Azmin met the Singapore government representative to discuss HSR issues earlier today. I haven't received any feedback from him," he told reporters yesterday.

