World Briefs: Trump not keen on third Kim summit

Trump not keen on third Kim summit

SEOUL • US President Donald Trump has told his foreign policy advisers that he does not want another summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un before the presidential election in November, CNN reported, citing two sources.

Denuclearisation talks between the US and North Korea have been deadlocked since the Trump-Kim summit collapsed in Hanoi, Vietnam, last February.

With Mr Trump's focus on winning re-election, his interest in engaging North Korea appears to have "waned", the TV channel said on Monday.

THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

1MDB: Jho Low faces new charges

KUALA LUMPUR • Fugitive financier Low Taek Jho and PetroSaudi International directors Tarek Obaid and Patrick Mahony face new charges in Malaysia over their alleged roles in the 1MDB scandal. The three are accused of engaging in criminal conspiracy with Malaysia's former prime minister Najib Razak, with Mahony and Obaid facing additional money laundering charges for allegedly receiving US$300 million (S$416 million) from 1MDB through unlawful activity, according to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission.

BLOOMBERG

India to buy $3.6b of US military gear

NEW DELHI • India is set to give final approval to a US$2.6 billion (S$3.6 billion) deal for military helicopters from US defence firm Lockheed Martin ahead of a visit by US President Donald Trump this month, defence and industry sources said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is trying to pull out all the stops for Mr Trump's trip in a bid to reaffirm strategic ties between the two countries. India's defence purchases from the US have reached US$17 billion since 2007, as it looks to modernise its military and narrow the gap with China.

REUTERS

Iranians mark 1979 Islamic Revolution

DUBAI • Tens of thousands of Iranians poured into the streets of Teheran and other cities yesterday morning to commemorate the 41st anniversary of the Islamic revolution, against a backdrop of escalating tensions with the United States.

State TV showed video footage of rallies in at least half a dozen cities outside the capital, with people holding signs that read, "Death to America" and "Death to Israel".

REUTERS