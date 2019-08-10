World Briefs : Trump names new intelligence chief

Trump names new intelligence chief

WASHINGTON • US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that Mr Joseph Maguire, the current chief of the National Counterterrorism Centre, will become the acting director of national intelligence. Mr Trump said Mr Maguire will take over the acting post next Thursday, when Mr Dan Coats, the director of the agency overseeing civilian and military intelligence, steps down.

Final report on Lion Air crash next month

JAKARTA • Indonesia's transport safety agency will publish a final report next month into last year's crash of a Lion Air Boeing 737 Max after obtaining stakeholders' feedback, the director-general of civil aviation said yesterday.

The draft of the report into last October's crash, which killed all 189 people on board, will be sent next week to parties including Boeing, Lion Air and the Federal Aviation Administration to seek feedback, said Ms Polana Pramesti.

Surgery for Michiko for breast cancer

TOKYO • Japan's Empress Emeritus Michiko is to have surgery after being diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer, public broadcaster NHK said yesterday, citing the Imperial Household Agency.

An ultrasound examination during a check-up last month had revealed a mass in her left breast, an agency spokesman said. The surgery may be done next month or after.

