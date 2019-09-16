World Briefs: Trump jumps to US judge's defence

Trump jumps to US judge's defence

WASHINGTON • United States President Donald Trump mounted an angry defence of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh yesterday, as the controversial judge faced calls for an investigation over fresh allegations of sexual misconduct.

Mr Trump blasted the media and "radical left Democrats" after a former Yale University classmate of Justice Kavanaugh alleged that the jurist exposed himself at a freshman year party before other students pushed his genitals into the hand of a female student.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Beijing bans drones ahead of anniversary

BEIJING • China banned flying kites, drones and captive pigeons over central Beijing for about two weeks starting yesterday as it prepares for a military parade and other events to mark the 70th anniversary of Communist Party rule on Oct 1. Flying activities that affect flight safety are prohibited in seven of the capital city's 16 districts until Oct 1, according to the Beijing municipal government's website.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Protests go on despite lockdown in Kashmir

SRINAGAR (India) • Kashmir has seen an average of nearly 20 protests a day against Indian rule over the past six weeks, despite a security lockdown to quell unrest.

Public demonstrations against India - mostly in the largest city Srinagar - have been constant, said a government source last Saturday. Tensions remain high after New Delhi revoked the territory's semi-autonomous status last month.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE