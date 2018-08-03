World Briefs: Trump govt unveils vehicle exhaust plan

Trump govt unveils vehicle exhaust plan

WASHINGTON • The Trump administration yesterday formally announced its long-awaited proposal to dramatically weaken an Obama-era regulation on planet-warming vehicle exhaust pollution. The publication of the proposal sets up a race among opponents of the change to temper the plan before it is finalised this year.

NYTIMES

Gaza-bound boat's skipper slams Israel

PARIS • The captain of a Norwegian boat en route to Gaza, carrying 22 people - including two Singaporeans - has accused Israeli authorities of violating the law by boarding the vessel in international waters and using violent force against its crew who were arrested.

Norway has asked Israel to explain the circumstances surrounding the arrests, a government spokesman said yesterday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

'Superbugs' becoming resistant to sanitisers

LONDON • Multidrug-resistant "superbugs" that can cause dangerous infections in hospitals are becoming increasingly resistant to alcohol-based hand sanitisers and disinfectants, say scientists.

Research published on Wednesday in the Science Translational Medicine journal found specific genetic changes over 20 years in the vancomycin-resistant enterococcus (VRE) bacteria that live in the gut and were able to track their growing resistance.

REUTERS