World Briefs: Trump admits role in porn star payoff

Trump admits role in porn star payoff

WASHINGTON • President Donald Trump has changed his story about not knowing of a US$130,000 (S$173,471.35) payment made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels during the 2016 campaign.

He said yesterday that he reimbursed his attorney through a monthly retainer to stop "false and extortionist accusations" about an affair.

Mr Trump asserted in a Twitter posting that the money had "nothing to do with the campaign", pushing back against allegations that Mr Michael Cohen's admitted payment to Ms Daniels violated campaign finance laws.

That type of arrangement is "very common among celebrities and people of wealth," he said in a subsequent message, asserting that the payment was legal.

BLOOMBERG

Airliner diverted over window crack

NEW YORK • A cracked window forced a Southwest Airlines passenger jet bound from Chicago to Newark to divert, two weeks after a mid-air engine explosion shattered a window on another of the company's Boeing 737s.

The airline said that the crew diverted the plane on Wednesday to Cleveland-Hopkins International Airport for "maintenance review of one of the multiple layers of a window pane" and that it landed "uneventfully".

Flight 957 "maintained pressurisation" as there are multiple layers of panes in each window, the airline said. Pictures on social media appeared to show a lengthy crack in one of the passenger windows on the jet.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Iran refuses to change nuclear deal

ANKARA • Iran's Foreign Minister said yesterday that US demands to change its 2015 nuclear agreement with world powers were unacceptable as a deadline set by President Donald Trump for Europeans to "fix" the deal loomed.

Mr Trump has warned that unless "terrible flaws" in the international accord are rectified by May 12, he will refuse to extend US sanctions relief for Iran.

"Iran will not renegotiate what was agreed years ago and has been implemented," Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a YouTube video.

REUTERS