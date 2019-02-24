World Briefs: Toxic alcohol kills 93 in India

Toxic alcohol kills 93 in India

NEW DELHI • Ninety-three workers have died and at least 200 others have been hospitalised in north-eastern India after drinking toxic liquor, officials said yesterday, in the latest case of alcohol poisoning in the country.

The victims, who include many women, are mostly tea plantation workers in the Golaghat and Jorhat districts.

Initial investigations revealed that the drink contained methanol, which is fatal when consumed in large amounts.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, DPA

Apps send health data to Facebook

SAN FRANCISCO • A Wall Street Journal report last Friday said many smartphone apps were sending highly personal information such as menstrual cycles and body weight to Facebook, without notifying users.

The report based on the paper's own in-house tests showed that intimate data could be shared with Facebook using a tool designed to help target ads, even if app users were not members of the leading social network.

Facebook said data sharing across apps on iPhones and Android-powered devices is standard industry practice when it comes to how mobile advertising works.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Saudi schools to teach Chinese

RIYADH • Saudi Arabia and China have agreed to include the Chinese language in the curriculum at all stages of education in Saudi schools and universities. The decision was made last Friday during the visit of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the Chinese capital Beijing, said a report by the Saudi Press Agency.

The Chinese language will enhance the cultural diversity of students in the kingdom, and contribute to achieving the future national goals in the field of education in Vision 2030, the report said.

XINHUA