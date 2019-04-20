World Briefs: Three jailed for eating endangered monkey

Three jailed for eating endangered monkey

HANOI • The authorities in central Vietnam have jailed three men for live streaming the slaughter and consumption of an endangered monkey, state media reported yesterday.

Phan Van Hoi, 33, and Thai Dinh Quy, 58, were each sentenced to a year in prison, while Thai Kim Hong, 51, was sentenced to 15 months' jail in Ha Tinh province on Wednesday for "violating regulations on the protection of precious and rare wild animals", the VnExpress news site reported.

DPA

UN evacuates 163 from Libya; 3,000 trapped

GENEVA • The UN said yesterday it had evacuated 163 refugees from war-ravaged Libya to neighbouring Niger, but more than 3,000 others were still trapped in detention centres affected by clashes.

The eastern-based army has been leading a military campaign since early this month to take over the capital Tripoli from the UN-backed government.

The fighting has so far killed more than 200 people and forced thousands of civilians to flee their homes. The country is politically divided between eastern and western governments, and the army is allied with the eastern-based government.

XINHUA

Ex-Nissan chief to face new charge on Monday

TOKYO • Tokyo prosecutors will indict former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn on a new charge on Monday when his detention period over suspected financial misconduct expires, local media reported yesterday.

The 65-year-old is being questioned in a Tokyo detention centre over allegations that he siphoned off millions of dollars from his former company Nissan to a dealership in the Middle East for his own ends.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE