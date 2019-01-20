World Briefs: Tharman, ministers of state visiting Riyadh

Tharman, ministers of state visiting Riyadh

Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic and Social Policies Tharman Shanmugaratnam is on an official visit to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, since yesterday, the Prime Minister's Office said yesterday.

He is accompanied by Senior Minister of State for Defence and Foreign Affairs Maliki Osman, Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry Koh Poh Koon, and officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Trade and Industry, and Monetary Authority of Singapore.

They will return tomorrow.

500,000 protesters at anti-Modi rally in India

KOLKATA • India's opposition parties drew half a million supporters to Kolkata's streets yesterday for the largest show of force against Prime Minister Narendra Modi before the polls expected in April and May.

The "Unite India" rally saw leaders from across the opposition spectrum rail against Mr Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Protests in Bangkok over voting dates

BANGKOK • Rival groups held demonstrations in Thailand's capital yesterday, with hundreds demanding quick elections to end military rule, and a much smaller group of pro-junta supporters saying it was too soon for a vote.

No date has been set for the elections, which were first promised for 2015 and most recently postponed from Feb 24.

Hundreds joined a demonstration calling for elections on March 10. The Election Commission has given March 10 or March 24 as possible polling dates.

REUTERS

US, China space agencies work on exploring moon

WASHINGTON • The space agencies of the United States and China are coordinating efforts on moon exploration, Nasa said last Friday, as it navigates a strict legal framework aimed at protecting national security and preventing technology transfer to China.

Nasa has been in talks to explore the possibility of observing "a signature of the landing plume" of China's lunar lander Chang'e 4, using its spacecraft instrument, said a Nasa official.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE