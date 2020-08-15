World Briefs : Thai democracy activist arrested

Thai democracy activist arrested

BANGKOK • Thai police have arrested a prominent democracy activist after his participation in protests calling for government reforms, a new Constitution and an overhaul of a law shielding the powerful monarchy.

The arrest of Mr Parit Chiwarak, broadcast live on Facebook by a friend, saw police read out several charges against him before he was bundled into a waiting car. His detention is the third in a week after two other protesters were arrested on Aug 7 on the same charges, which include sedition and breaking coronavirus regulations.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Indonesia foils bid to smuggle bodies back

JAKARTA • Indonesian police said yesterday they had foiled a bid to smuggle the bodies of three crew members who died on a Chinese fishing vessel back to the South-east Asian nation.

The discovery marked the latest in a string of recent cases where Indonesians died or suffered abuse on the high seas, including one man who was allegedly killed by his Chinese supervisor and then stuffed inside a freezer.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Belarus opposition leader calls for rallies

MINSK • The main challenger in Belarus' disputed presidential election called for mass weekend rallies, and workers were walking off the job yesterday as defiance mounted against leader Alexander Lukashenko.

In a video address to supporters, Ms Svetlana Tikhanouskaya accused the Lukashenko regime of a "bloody massacre" in a crackdown on post-election protests, as people detained during the demonstrations began to emerge from jail with harrowing accounts of beatings and torture.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE