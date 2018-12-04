World Briefs: Ted Baker's CEO probed over hugs

Ted Baker's CEO probed over hugs

LONDON • British fashion chain Ted Baker said it would investigate claims against chief executive and founder Ray Kelvin relating to his habit of hugging business colleagues.

An online campaign claiming to represent more than 200 employees has called on the company to end "forced hugging" and "a culture that leaves harassment unchallenged".

Ted Baker said yesterday that an independent committee of non-executive directors had been appointed to ensure that the views and concerns mentioned in the petition are considered and appropriate responses are taken.

REUTERS

VietJet pilots' licences confiscated

HANOI • Two foreign pilots of the Vietjet plane which saw its nose wheels fly off as it landed last week have been suspended pending investigations.

The Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam said on Sunday that it has confiscated the licences of a Filipino pilot and his Spanish co-pilot while investigating the incident, VN Express reported.

VietJet Air said it has suspended the two pilots, but did not reveal their names.

REUTERS

Soyuz's three-man crew off to ISS

BAIKONUR COSMODROME (Kazakhstan) • A Russian-made Soyuz rocket blasted a three-man crew into orbit yesterday, beginning the first manned voyage to the International Space Station (ISS) since a mission in October was aborted in mid-air because of a rocket malfunction.

The Soyuz lifted off at 1131 GMT from Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, carrying Russian cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko, Nasa astronaut Anne McClain and the Canadian Space Agency's David Saint-Jacques.

REUTERS