World Briefs: Taleban-Kabul talks in doubt amid attacks

Taleban-Kabul talks in doubt amid attacks
KABUL • The Taleban carried out more than a dozen attacks on Afghan army bases, officials said yesterday, hours after ending a partial truce and throwing into doubt peace talks with Kabul.
The talks are due to begin on March 10, based on a United States-Taleban deal signed on Saturday, but doubts have surfaced amid a dispute over a prisoner swop.
AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
NZ police probe threat against mosque
WELLINGTON • New Zealand police said yesterday they were investigating a threat made this week against one of the Christchurch mosques where 51 Muslims were killed in a mass shooting a year ago.
Police said the threat to Al Noor mosque, posted on the Telegram app, included a threatening text and a gun emoji. Plans are being made to mark the anniversary of the March 15 massacre.
AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Laundering virtual money: Duo charged
SEOUL • The United States has charged two Chinese nationals with laundering over US$100 million (S$139 million) in cryptocurrency on behalf of North Korea. They allegedly laundered cryptocurrency stolen by North Korean hackers between December 2017 and April last year.
REUTERS