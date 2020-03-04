World Briefs: Taleban-Kabul talks in doubt amid attacks

Taleban-Kabul talks in doubt amid attacks

KABUL • The Taleban carried out more than a dozen attacks on Afghan army bases, officials said yesterday, hours after ending a partial truce and throwing into doubt peace talks with Kabul.

The talks are due to begin on March 10, based on a United States-Taleban deal signed on Saturday, but doubts have surfaced amid a dispute over a prisoner swop.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

NZ police probe threat against mosque

WELLINGTON • New Zealand police said yesterday they were investigating a threat made this week against one of the Christchurch mosques where 51 Muslims were killed in a mass shooting a year ago.

Police said the threat to Al Noor mosque, posted on the Telegram app, included a threatening text and a gun emoji. Plans are being made to mark the anniversary of the March 15 massacre.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Laundering virtual money: Duo charged

SEOUL • The United States has charged two Chinese nationals with laundering over US$100 million (S$139 million) in cryptocurrency on behalf of North Korea. They allegedly laundered cryptocurrency stolen by North Korean hackers between December 2017 and April last year.

REUTERS