World Briefs: Swine fever vaccine created, says China

Swine fever vaccine created, says China

BEIJING • China's Harbin Veterinary Research Institute, the country's top research body on animal diseases, said it has developed an African swine fever vaccine that laboratory testing has shown is safe and effective.

The institute said the live vaccine with reduced virulence was created from a series of gene-deleted viruses using the country's first African swine fever strain as a backbone.

The disease, which is deadly for pigs but not known to harm humans, first broke out in China in 2018 and has led to a pork supply shortage in the country.

BLOOMBERG

Indian lawmakers scuffle over Delhi riots

NEW DELHI • Indian lawmakers pushed and shoved one another in Parliament yesterday after opposition parties demanded the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the handling of deadly riots triggered by a citizenship law that excludes Muslims.

Police said yesterday that at least 41 people died in two days of Hindu-Muslim clashes in New Delhi last week, the worst communal riots in the capital in decades. Opposition legislators yesterday shouted slogans calling for Mr Shah, who controls Delhi's police, to step down.

REUTERS

Britain to bargain hard in trade talks with US

LONDON • Britain unveiled its mandate for trade talks with the United States yesterday, with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson vowing to drive a hard bargain in negotiations that are set to test the "special relationship" between the two countries.

Britain said it wanted to achieve "huge gains" by removing barriers to trade but that its much-loved National Health Service would not be on the table in talks. That could set the two sides on a collision course, putting more pressure on ties already strained by London's decision to allow China's Huawei a limited role in its 5G mobile network.

REUTERS