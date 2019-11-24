World Briefs: Swimmer killed by boat propeller in Phuket

Swimmer killed by boat propeller in Phuket

BANGKOK • A German tourist died last Friday after suffering injuries from a speedboat propeller while swimming off a beach in Phuket, Thailand's largest island and major tourism destination.

Police Lieutenant-Colonel Sompong Julruang, deputy superintendent at the Kamala police station, said the victim was 63 years old. The man had strayed from the declared swimming area on Kamala beach in the afternoon.

DPA

Modi's party back in power in Maharashtra

MUMBAI • Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party made an unexpected comeback to power yesterday in Maharashtra state, home to the country's financial capital, after prolonged backroom negotiations saw presidential rule lifted after days of uncertainty.

President Ram Nath Kovind imposed direct rule on India's richest state last week after fiercely fought elections last month led to weeks of haggling between parties over forming a government.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Huawei in the running for Germany's 5G network

LEIPZIG (Germany) • German Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) party has kept the door open for Chinese telecoms giant Huawei to build the country's much-debated 5G network.

Members of the conservative CDU voted at the party's annual congress to allow "only those suppliers which demonstrably fulfil the terms of a clearly defined security checklist."

DPA