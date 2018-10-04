World Briefs: Suu Kyi no longer honorary Canadian

Suu Kyi no longer honorary Canadian

OTTAWA • Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi has become the first person to be stripped of her honorary Canadian citizenship over her refusal to call out atrocities by her nation's military against the Rohingya Muslim minority.

The move was made official on Tuesday after Canada's Senate voted to revoke the symbolic honour granted to her by the House of Commons in 2007.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

French police nab jailbreak gangster

PARIS • French police yesterday arrested a gangster who had been on the run for three months after an audacious Hollywood-style helicopter jailbreak.

Dozens of masked police swarmed a public housing estate in the Oise region north of Paris in the early hours, nabbing 46-year-old Redoine Faid, along with four others.

Faid's daring July 1 escape saw his accomplices using smoke bombs and angle grinders to break through prison doors before whisking him to a waiting helicopter.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

US changes visa rules for foreign diplomats

WASHINGTON • The United States will no longer grant diplomatic visas to the same-sex domestic partners of foreign diplomats, requiring that they be legally married to obtain them, in a reversal of Obama-era guidelines.

Senior US officials said on Tuesday that the new policy was circulated in a United Nations memo last month and took effect on Monday. Same-sex partners of diplomats based in the US will now have to present proof of marriage to be eligible for such visas.

REUTERS