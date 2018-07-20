World Briefs: Suspects in nerve agent attack 'identified'

Suspects in nerve agent attack 'identified'

LONDON • British police have identified several Russians who they believe were behind the nerve agent attack on former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter, British news agency Press Association said yesterday, citing a source close to the probe. A police spokesman declined to comment on the report. Security Minister Ben Wallace was dismissive, saying it belonged to the "ill-informed and wild speculation folder".

Ex-Catalan leader no longer faces extradition

MADRID • A Spanish judge yesterday dropped European and international arrest warrants for deposed Catalan president Carles Puigdemont and other separatist leaders who fled abroad, meaning they no longer face detention or extradition. This is the second time that Judge Pablo Llarena of the Supreme Court has withdrawn such warrants over doubts on whether other European countries would recognise the serious charge of rebellion levelled against prominent Catalans who were involved in a failed secession attempt last October.

UK pulls back on endorsement of Huawei

LONDON • Senior British security officials say they can give only limited assurances that Chinese firm Huawei's UK operations pose no threat to national security, downgrading their previous position, said two people with knowledge of the matter. The assessment, in a soon to be published annual report signed off by Britain's GCHQ spy agency, will intensify the espionage debate around Huawei Technologies.

