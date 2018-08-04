World Briefs : Stranded Aussie man rescued from NZ peak

Stranded Aussie man rescued from NZ peak

WELLINGTON • A climber trapped for seven days in freezing conditions on a New Zealand mountain has been found just in the nick of time.

Australian soldier Terry Harch, 29, was airlifted out of South Island's notorious Mount Aspiring during a break in bad weather yesterday. His rescue came after his emergency beacon signal was picked up in the United States and the coordinates relayed to the New Zealand rescue authorities.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Eiffel Tower worker strike ends

PARIS • The Eiffel Tower plans to test a new access policy for visitors after the management reached a deal to end a strike by workers complaining of "monstrous" waits at the Paris landmark.

The monument reopened yesterday after Wednesday's strike held in protest over a new policy that allocates separate lifts to visitors with pre-booked tickets and those who buy them on-site.

The tower now sets aside half of daily tickets for Internet customers, up from 20 per cent.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

British police arrest 2 over suspicious packs

LONDON • Two men have been arrested after suspicious packages containing liquids were sent to hospitals across Britain, police said yesterday.

No details of the liquids were immediately available although police said none of the packages so far had been found to contain anything hazardous.

REUTERS

New wave of cholera likely to hit Yemen: UN

GENEVA • Yemen is likely to see another "major wave" of cholera cases, the World Health Organisation said , as it called for a three-day truce to allow vaccinations.

Yemen has seen more than a million suspected cholera cases amid the conflict between Iran-backed Houthi rebels and government forces supported by a Saudi-led coalition.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE