World Briefs: Storm cuts power to 300k Portugal homes

Storm cuts power to 300k Portugal homes

LISBON • At least 300,000 homes were without power yesterday after tropical storm Leslie hit Portugal's Atlantic coast, bringing heavy rain, strong winds and surging seas.

Leslie was downgraded from a hurricane before it reached Portugal late on Saturday.

REUTERS

Truck carrying migrants crashes in Turkey, 22 die

ISTANBUL • Twenty-two people, including children, were killed when a truck carrying migrants crashed in the western Turkish province of Izmir yesterday, the state-owned Anadolu news agency reported.

The mangled wreckage of the open-top truck lay toppled over in a canal, some 20m below a highway from which it fell after crashing through a barrier, videos and photos published by Anadolu showed.

According to the private Demiroren news agency, the truck's passengers were foreign migrants who had reached a deal with traffickers to be transported by boat to the Greek island of Samos, south of Izmir.

REUTERS

Woman seriously hurt in Aussie kangaroo attack

SYDNEY • Three members of an Australian family used a broom and a shovel to fight off a rare attack by a large kangaroo that left all of them injured, one seriously.

Mrs Linda Smith, 64, suffered a collapsed lung, broken ribs, cuts and other internal injuries, and underwent surgery in hospital yesterday.

The attack took place on Saturday at her property in the Darling Downs region of Queensland state.

The wildlife carer and her husband Jim had been feeding 30 kangaroos and wallabies at their property every night.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE