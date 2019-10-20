World Briefs: State of emergency in Chile amid riot chaos

State of emergency in Chile amid riot chaos

SANTIAGO • Chile's President Sebastian Pinera declared a state of emergency in the capital Santiago early yesterday, as the city descended into chaos amid riots that left a downtown building engulfed in flames and its metro system shuttered.

Black-hooded protesters enraged by recent fare hikes on public transportation lit fires at several metro stations, looted shops, burned a public bus and swung metal pipes at train station turnstiles last Friday.

Mexico admits bungled arrest of El Chapo's son

MEXICO CITY • Mexican officials last Friday admitted they had bungled the arrest of kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman's son, who they let go during shoot-outs with drug gangs in the streets of a major city, but the President insisted his security strategy was working.

Cartel gunmen surrounded around 35 police and national guards in the north-western city of Culiacan last Thursday and made them free Ovidio Guzman, one of the jailed drug lord's dozen or so children, after his brief detention set off widespread gun battles and a jailbreak. The incident turned up pressure on President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who had promised to tackle the country's gang violence and murders.

Second-hand smoke may damage kids' eyes: Study

HONG KONG • Second-hand smoke may damage children's eyes and possibly lead to problems with sight later in life, new findings suggest.

In a study of Chinese children, a structure in the back of the eye became increasingly thin with increasing exposure to second-hand smoke, researchers reported in the Jama Ophthalmology journal.

Study co-author Jason Yam of The Chinese University of Hong Kong said: "Second-hand smoking exposure in children is an important public health threat, affecting up to 40 per cent of children."

