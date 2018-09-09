World Briefs : S'pore representative at North Korean event

S'pore representative at North Korean event

Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Trade and Industry and Foreign Affairs Tan Wu Meng is representing Singapore at events related to the 70th anniversary of the founding of North Korea at the invitation of Pyongyang.

Dr Tan is accompanied by officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the three-day trip which ends tomorrow.

North Korea will be holding a massive performance known as the "Mass Games", one of several high-profile events, including a military parade, today to mark the anniversary.

Iraq lawmakers call emergency meeting

BAGHDAD • Iraqi lawmakers met yesterday in an emergency session to discuss the crisis in public services in the southern city of Basra after 12 protesters were killed, the Iranian consulate torched and the airport hit by rockets.

Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi described the unrest as "political sabotage" as he joined the session with several ministers.

Basra has been rocked by protests since last Tuesday, with demonstrators setting ablaze government buildings, the Iranian consulate and the offices of pro-Teheran militias and political parties.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

US rappers Cardi B, Nicki Minaj in fiery exchange

NEW YORK • US rappers Cardi B and Nicki Minaj got into a heated physical altercation, caught on tape, at a New York Fashion Week party last Friday night.

Cardi B was seen lunging towards Minaj, 35, but was stopped and held back by security. The 25-year-old rapper was heard yelling loudly and asking Minaj to come to her, and was even spotted throwing a shoe at Minaj.

Cardi B, who recently gave birth to her first child, uploaded an expletive-laden note on Instagram yesterday, which attributed her outburst to comments about her baby and her ability to be a good mother, without making direct reference to Minaj.