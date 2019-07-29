World Briefs: S'pore Govt appoints two honorary consuls

S'pore Govt appoints two honorary consuls

The Government of Singapore has appointed Mr Fabian Clement Kin Chung Chow as the nation's Honorary Consul-General in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, with jurisdiction throughout Papua New Guinea.

In addition, Mr Theodore Kyriakou has been appointed Singapore's Honorary Consul-General in Athens, Greece, with jurisdiction throughout the Hellenic Territory of the Hellenic Republic, according to a Ministry of Foreign Affairs press statement.

Mr Chow will support the work of Singapore's Non-Resident High Commissioner to Papua New Guinea, Mr Chaly Mah Chee Kheong.

The ministry said Mr Kyriakou will assist Singapore's Non-Resident Ambassador to Greece, Mr Koh Yong Guan.

Peace is coming, says Afghan President

KABUL • Afghanistan's President marked the official start of the country's election season yesterday by insisting that "peace is coming" and that pivotal talks with the Taleban would take place.

Mr Ashraf Ghani is hoping to fend off 17 other candidates to score a second term at a twice-postponed election now slated for Sept 28.

"Peace is coming and the negotiations will take place," he said at a rally marking the start of two months of campaigning.

His peace minister Abdul Salam Rahimi said direct talks would take place with the Taleban within two weeks as part of a larger, United States-led push for peace.

But Taleban spokesman Suhail Shaheen denied this, saying talks would come only after a deal has been struck with the US on the departure of its forces.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

Abortion poised to be decriminalised in NSW

SYDNEY • Abortion could soon be decriminalised across Australia, with the last holdout state set to consider a new law this week that would remove it from the criminal code.

Under legislation dating back to 1900, women in New South Wales who have abortions as well as their doctors can be sentenced to up to 10 years in jail.

The procedure is considered legal only if the doctor believes that the woman's physical or mental health is in danger.

A new Bill that would overturn the "archaic" law will come before the state's Parliament this week and has support from across the political spectrum, including the health minister, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE