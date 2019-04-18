World Briefs: Shooting threat shuts Denver schools

Shooting threat shuts Denver schools

LOS ANGELES • Schools in the US city of Denver closed yesterday amid fears that an armed woman obsessed with the Columbine High School massacre 20 years ago poses a "credible threat".

US authorities have mounted a massive search for Ms Sol Pais, 18, who travelled from Florida to Colorado, where she reportedly bought a pump-action shotgun and ammunition.

Security fears have soared as Saturday is the 20th anniversary of the massacre.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Thai spy agency gets sweeping powers

BANGKOK • Thailand's spy agency is set to be handed carte blanche powers to obtain information believed to threaten the country's security using "any methods", according to a Bill announced yesterday.

The law, which was last discussed by Thailand's Parliament in early February but has largely escaped public notice, is to be enforced from today, the announcement said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Myanmar pardons 9,000 prisoners

YANGON • Myanmar began releasing more than 9,000 prisoners yesterday, with many drug offenders among the first to walk free but just two political detainees, after the President declared an amnesty on the first day of the traditional New Year.

President Win Myint said 9,535 local prisoners and 16 foreigners had been pardoned in a gesture designed "for the peace and pleasure of the people, and taking into consideration humanitarian concerns".

REUTERS

JD.com chief sued over alleged rape

BEIJING • The personal life of JD.com chief Richard Liu returned to the spotlight of China's social media yesterday, drawing some 360 million views to briefly become the top trending item on the Twitter-like Weibo after a civil lawsuit accused him of rape last August.

Mr Liu's accuser, identified in the civil lawsuit for the first time as Ms Liu Jingyao, a Chinese student at the University of Minnesota, has sought undisclosed damages in a Minneapolis court from both Mr Liu and JD.com.

REUTERS