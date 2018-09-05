World Briefs: Separate meets with Xi and Putin likely: Abe

Separate meets with Xi and Putin likely: Abe

TOKYO • Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said arrangements are being made to hold separate meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok next week.

Mr Abe referred to the possible talks at a liaison meeting on Monday between the government and ruling parties. "I'm resolved to advance the process towards the conclusion of a peace treaty (with Russia)," he said.

WASHINGTON POST

Part of bridge collapses in India, at least one dead

KOLKATA • A section of a bridge in a busy area of the eastern Indian city of Kolkata collapsed yesterday, killing at least one person with many feared trapped in the rubble, media reports said.

The army sent troops to the 40-year-old Majerhat bridge to conduct rescue operations as Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted his condolences to the victims, NDTV reported.

Imran Khan's ally set to be Pakistan president

ISLAMABAD • Pakistan yesterday elected a close ally of Prime Minister Imran Khan as its new president, further cementing the ruling party's power after a controversial general election victory.

Former dentist Arif Alvi, one of the founders of Mr Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, will replace Mr Mamnoon Hussain after yesterday's vote by more than 1,000 lawmakers.

State-run Pakistan television announced the unofficial results just over an hour after voting ended, with Mr Alvi claiming victory in televised remarks. The official result is expected to be announced today.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE