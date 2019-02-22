World Briefs: Second Queensland fruit fly found in Auckland

Second Queensland fruit fly found in Auckland

WELLINGTON • New Zealand yesterday set up hundreds of traps around its largest city, Auckland, after finding a second Queensland fruit fly, a species that poses a risk to the country's multibillion-dollar horticulture sector.

The first Queensland fruit fly, a solitary male, was collected from a surveillance trap and formally identified on Wednesday, the Ministry of Primary Industries said in a statement.

The Queensland fruit fly can damage a variety of fruit and vegetables. A widespread outbreak could hit farmers hard and lead to restrictions on horticultural exports such as the popular kiwi fruit.

REUTERS

Beijing issues alert for heavy air pollution

BEIJING • The ecological environment bureau of Beijing has issued an orange alert for heavy air pollution, to take effect from today.

Unfavourable weather conditions, Lantern Festival fireworks and production resumption after the Chinese New Year were blamed for the heavy air pollution blanketing Beijing and neighbouring provinces from Wednesday to Sunday, the national weather bureau said.

XINHUA

Drone sighting at Dublin Airport halts flights

DUBLIN • Flight operations at Dublin Airport were briefly suspended yesterday due to the confirmed sighting of a drone, Ireland's largest airport said, the first time such disruption has been caused at an Irish airport.

"For safety reasons, we are temporarily suspending flight operations at Dublin Airport due the confirmed sighting of a drone over the airfield," the airport tweeted.

It announced the resumption of normal operations about 15 minutes after its first tweet on the drone sighting.

The Times newspaper, meanwhile, quoted unidentified sources as saying police were investigating the possibility that a disgruntled employee or someone else with good knowledge of the airport layout could have caused a similar disruption at London's Gatwick Airport for more than 48 hours in late December.

DPA