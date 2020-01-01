World Briefs: Sars-like outbreak suspected in Wuhan

Sars-like outbreak suspected in Wuhan

BEIJING • Chinese experts are investigating an outbreak of a respiratory illness in the central city of Wuhan that some have likened to the 2002-2003 outbreak of Sars (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome).

The city's health commission said in a statement yesterday that 27 people had fallen ill with a strain of viral pneumonia, seven of whom were in serious condition. However, the health commission said the cause of the outbreak was still unclear and called on citizens not to panic.

Taiwan passes anti-infiltration law

TAIPEI • Taiwan's Parliament passed an anti-infiltration law yesterday to combat perceived threats from China as the democratic island gears up for a presidential vote on Jan 11 amid heightened tension with Beijing.

The Bill gives legal teeth to efforts to stop China funding activities on the island, such as lobbying or election campaigns. It carries a maximum penalty of seven years in jail and will take effect after Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen signs it into law this month.

India letting Huawei take part in 5G trials

NEW DELHI • The Indian government has said it will let Chinese telecoms giant Huawei take part in trials for the roll-out of 5G services in the country's huge market, giving the firm a major boost as it battles US sanctions.

The United States government has banned Huawei from working with US firms, calling it a security threat because of its alleged close ties to the Chinese government. The company denies the accusation.

