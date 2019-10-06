World Briefs: Sanders had heart attack, say his doctors

Sanders had heart attack, say his doctors

WASHINGTON • US presidential candidate Bernie Sanders suffered a heart attack, his physicians said on Friday, describing his health scare last week in more specific terms than previously disclosed.

Mr Sanders, 78, abruptly cancelled all campaign events last Tuesday after suffering chest pains.

He underwent surgery to treat a blocked artery, having two stents inserted to prop open the artery.

Within hours, Mr Sanders, an independent senator from Vermont, was conversing and in good spirits, said his campaign. His wife said last Thursday that he would participate in the fourth Democratic debate on Oct 15.

But on Friday, after Mr Sanders left the hospital, his treating physicians cast the events in a more serious light, and said he was "diagnosed with a myocardial infarction", using a medical term for a heart attack.

REUTERS

Vietnam, Cambodia ink border documents

HANOI • Vietnam and Cambodia signed two documents to settle the last 16 per cent of their border that had yet to be demarcated yesterday, on the second day of Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen's official visit to Vietnam.

Mr Hun Sen hailed the signing, saying the documents clearly demonstrated that progress in resolving the border issue had taken a proud step.

The South-east Asian neighbours share a land border stretching about 1,245km, snaking among 10 Vietnamese provinces and nine Cambodian provinces, and includes 41 pairs of border gates.

DPA

PayPal exiting Libra Association

SAN FRANCISCO • US payments processor PayPal Holdings said on Friday that it was leaving Libra Association, the entity managing the Facebook-led effort to build global digital currency Libra, making it the first member to exit the group.

PayPal said it would forgo any further participation in the group and would instead focus on its own core businesses.

"We remain supportive of Libra's aspirations and look forward to continued dialogue on ways to work together in the future," PayPal said in a statement.

REUTERS