World Briefs: Sailor shoots 2 dead at Pearl Harbour

Sailor shoots 2 dead at Pearl Harbour

HONOLULU • A US Navy sailor shot three civilians, killing two of them, before taking his own life at Pearl Harbour, just days before thousands were scheduled to gather at the storied military base to mark the 78th anniversary of the Japanese bombing that launched the US into World War II.

Rear Admiral Robert Chadwick, the commander of Navy Region Hawaii, said the third victim was hospitalised. He said the motive behind Wednesday's shooting at the naval shipyard within the base was unclear.

The sailor was assigned to the fast attack submarine USS Columbia, which is at Joint Base Pearl Harbour-Hickam for maintenance. Details about the sailor were not immediately released.

Migrant boat sinks, at least 58 drown

NOUAKCHOTT (Mauritania) • At least 58 people drowned after a boat from Gambia carrying around 150 migrants sank off the coast of Mauritania, the country's Interior Ministry and UN migration agency said.

The vessel, which set out a week ago bound for Spain's Canary Islands, began running out of fuel and sank off the coast near the Mauritanian city of Nouadhibou on Wednesday, the International Organisation for Migration quoted survivors as saying.

The perilous sea passage from West Africa to the Canary Islands was once a major route for migrants seeking a better life in Europe. The latest incident was one of the deadliest since such attempts became scarcer when Spain stepped up patrols in the mid-2000s.

Man beheads woman, eats her brain

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY (Philippines) • The police arrested a young man suspected of beheading a woman and eating her brain in the Philippine town of Talisayan in Misamis Oriental province yesterday.

Captain Maribeth Ramoga, the police chief of Talisayan, named the suspect as Lloyd Bagtong, a 21-year-old man who is unemployed. The victim's name had not been released as of press time. Capt Ramoga said the body was found on the ground about 4km from the suspect's house. The victim's head had been cut off and both her hands tied.

The police chief added that Bagtong admitted to killing the victim by beheading her using a scythe, saying he had done so because he was hungry.

