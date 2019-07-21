World Briefs: S. Korea's new anti-graft Bill targets lawmakers

S. Korea's new anti-graft Bill targets lawmakers

SEOUL • South Korea is seeking to ratchet up penalties against lawmakers who increase their wealth by leveraging secrets obtained in office.

A Bill that slaps up to seven years of imprisonment or a 70 million won (S$81,000) fine will be submitted to Parliament for legislation by the end of this year, according to the website of the government-affiliated Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission in Sejong, South Korea.

BLOOMBERG

Pilot in India suspended for sending hijack alert

NEW DELHI • India has suspended a pilot for accidentally sending a hijack alert to air traffic control during a domestic flight last month, the aviation authority said. The AirAsia India plane, flying from the capital New Delhi to Srinagar, suffered a stalled engine and the captain told first officer Ravi Raj to send an emergency code to alert the authorities about the situation.

Instead of the appropriate code 7700, he transmitted 7500 - the code for a hijacking - India's director-general of Civil Aviation said in a statement on Friday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Brussels to expand 30kmh road speed limit

BRUSSELS • Europe's capital city, Brussels, has made its choice: To reduce emissions and encourage greener, two-wheeled transport options, the road speed limit of 30kmh will be expanded to cover non-residential districts.

By Jan 1, 2021, vehicles will face a 30kmh limit everywhere apart from key thoroughfares - grand avenues and the inner ring-road.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE