World Briefs: S. Korea to raise minimum wage

S. Korea to raise minimum wage

SEOUL • South Korea yesterday decided to raise the minimum wage by 10.9 per cent to 8,350 won (S$10.11) an hour next year.

The wage increase is smaller than this year's 16.4 per cent rise, amid worries about weak job growth. A small-business group said it would refuse to implement the reform as its members were already grappling with a slowing economy.

REUTERS

Man who suggested hit on prince jailed

LONDON • A British man who suggested Islamist militants should target four-year-old Prince George was sentenced to life in jail on Friday. Husnain Rashid, 32, will serve a minimum of 24 years in jail.

REUTERS

Colombia's ex-rebels say sorry for crimes

BOGOTA • Former rebel commanders in Colombia have appeared at a tribunal where they were made to answer for kidnappings and forced disappearances under the terms of a peace deal. "We apologise to all of them, we will do the impossible so they can know the truth of what happened," said Farc leader Rodrigo "Timochenko" Londono last Friday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Minister in Brunei for Sultan's birthday

Minister for Social and Family Development and Second Minister for National Development Desmond Lee is visiting Brunei until Monday as the Singapore Government's representative to the 72nd birthday celebrations of the Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah today.

Mr Lee's visit to personally convey the birthday wishes of Singapore's leaders to Sultan Bolkiah reflects the close and longstanding special relationship between Brunei and Singapore, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.