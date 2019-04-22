World Briefs: S. Korea to decide on ex-president's jail stay

S. Korea to decide on ex-president's jail stay

SEOUL • South Korean prosecutors will likely decide this week whether to temporarily suspend the imprisonment of former president Park Geun-hye, Yonhap news agency reported yesterday.

Park complained about "searing" back pain and other health problems, the report said. Her jail term for corruption was extended to 25 years by the Seoul High Court last August.

BLOOMBERG

30,000 displaced as fighting in Libya rages

TRIPOLI • More than 30,000 people have been displaced due to fighting near the Libyan capital Tripoli, which has been raging since the start of the month, the World Health Organisation said.

The UN agency on Twitter yesterday said at least 227 people have been killed and more than 1,125 injured.

The fighting began after the commander of the self-styled Libyan National Army, General Khalifa Haftar, ordered his forces to seize Tripoli from the UN-backed rival on April 4.

DPA

Australia orders urgent dingo review

SYDNEY • Australia yesterday ordered an urgent review into the management of dingoes on a popular tourist island after a spate of attacks by the wild dogs this year.

The Queensland state government announced the review three days after a father rescued his toddler from a dingo's jaws. The boy was dragged from a parked camper van on Fraser Island off the Queensland coast.

The attack was the third this year on World Heritage-listed Fraser Island, the world's largest sand island.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE